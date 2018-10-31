TWO CAUGHT SKINNING STOLEN BEAST





TWO suspected cattle rustlers have been arrested in Kutama and more than 20 cattle hides believed to have been stolen in the Musarurwa area of Zvimba district were recovered.





Constantine Tau and Ernest Murambwi were found skinning the carcass of a beast that had been stolen on Tuesday.





The owner of the beast, Mr Munyaradzi Murambwi, said after discovering that their cattle were missing, they mobilised the community and the police.





They found Tau and Murambwi skinning the carcass and further investigations led to the recovery of more than 20 hides buried in the ground.



