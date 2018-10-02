TWEETING MLISWA SUED BY FELLOW MP

Chivi South Member of Parliament Cde Killer Zivhu has sued fellow legislator Mr Temba Mliswa of Norton Constituency for $1 million at the High Court over alleged defamation of character.



The suit arose from Mr Mliswa’s sustained denigration of Cde Zivhu using his social media platforms from 25 April last year to date.



In his plaintiff’s declaration, Cde Zivhu said Mr Mliswa, who is an independent, used this Twitter account under the name @TembaMliswa (Hon Temba Mliswa) to allege that he had corruptly acquired land in Norton’s Galloway area.



“The defendant’s Twitter account is widely viewed as he has a large number of followers and these particular tweets have been retweeted by other twitter users, thereby further broadening the viewership of these defamatory tweets and allegations,” said Cde Zivhu.



“Print outs of the mentioned tweets and published articles are hereby attached as annexures. Moreover, several articles have been published on several news websites including Zimeye, The Sunday Mail and TheZimbabwe.co, who all quoted the defendant as the source.”



Cde Zivhu said Mr Mliswa’s words in the context of the tweets and the numerous articles were untrue, wrongful and defamatory in that they were understood by readers and followers of Twitter to mean he was “dishonest, manipulative, pretentious, divisive, unscrupulous, cold-hearted towards the public and unworthy of leadership”.



He said the words were further understood to mean that he was a criminal with intentions of

defrauding the poor members of the public and residents of Galloway, Norton, of their money by selling them stands where he would not deliver title deeds nor develop the area.





Cde Zivhu said publication of the articles and the circulation of the tweets on social media by Mr Miswa was wrongful. Herald