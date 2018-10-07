SIMBA CHIKORE WANTED BY COPS





Former president Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law Simba Mutsahuni Chikore is reportedly wanted by police on allegations that he detained a former Zimbabwe Airways employee against her will.





This emerged during yesterday’s court appearance of Chikore’s alleged accomplice Simbarashe Mutimbe, a security guard, who reportedly helped Bona Mugabe’s husband to detain former ZimAirways employee Bertha Zakeyo during a dispute.





According to the prosecutors, Chikore is still at large. Mutimbe (34) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him to October 22 on $30 bail.





Prosecutors said on June 7 this year, Mutimbe unlawfully deprived Zakeyo of her freedom after he refused to let her leave ZimAirways premises in Harare after she had been fired by Chikore.





Chikore, who was the ZimAirways boss, allegedly clashed with Zakeyo after he accused her of selling company secrets.





ZimAirways purchased three planes, two of which were delivered to Zimbabwe from Malaysia and were grounded in Harare before they were flown back for maintenance.





Zakeyo was then caught in a purge of senior staffers who Chikore allegedly accused of being disloyal.





She was allegedly detained in a bid to force her to sign a dismissal letter after she had refused to do so.





Zakeyo allegedly told her alleged assailants that she could only sign the documents in the presence of her lawyer.



