SEVEN TEENS ATTACK COPS

Inspector Ncube

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested seven suspects all under the age of 20 who attacked and attempted to stab a police officer to evade arrest for allegedly robbing a city woman.

Nkanyiso Derick Nyoni (20), Thabiso Dube (18), Sipho Moyo (18) and four other minors aged between 16 and 17 years allegedly tried to rob a woman near a night club in the city centre on Saturday night.





Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said alert police officers who were conducting patrols spotted them and they were arrested.





“Our members of the Crime Prevention Unit who were on patrol on Saturday night witnessed a gang of seven robbing a woman of her purse. The officers moved in to arrest the culprits who produced knives intending to stab the officers on duty resulting in a scuffle but seven of them were subsequently arrested,” said Insp Ncube.





He said police officers recovered two knives from the gang as well as two cellphones that the woman had lost.





Insp Ncube said it was saddening that youths were involved in violent crimes.

He warned members of the public against attempting to defeat the course of justice by attacking cops.





“It’s also worrying to learn that these youthful offenders were even determined to attack and stab law enforcement agents. We want to warn the public that as the police we will also defend ourselves when being attacked by rogue elements in society,” Insp Ncube said.





On Saturday, an 18-year-old boy from Pumula East allegedly killed his friend over a cellphone.





Evans aka Vado allegedly stabbed and killed Bekithemba Mlalazi over a cellphone and nonchalantly led the victim’s family to the body before vanishing.

He is still on the run. Chronicle