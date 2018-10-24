SEKERAMAYI STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS

Marondera-Hwedza senator Dr Sydney Sekeramayi has urged the nation to stop spreading and listening to fake news.



He made the call on Sunday in his closing remarks after a solidarity prayer meeting at Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s Hwedza homestead.



Dr Sekeramayi’s call came in the wake of fake stories which were circulating on various media platforms concerning the VP’s health, with most of the stories being spread by fake prophets.



“When we came here, some were even whispering, speculating, people were so keen to see you Vice President. There was a lot of speculation,” Dr Sekeramayi said.







“But when they saw you coming out of your house to attend the church service, the speculation died, people were happy to see you,” he said.





Dr Sekeramayi said the public appearance by VP Chiwenga, who was in a jovial mood as always, will put to rest lies perpetuated by gossipers.





“Now that you stood before us and addressed us today, Zimbabwe now knows the truth, and Zimbabwe now also knows the lies.





“To my fellow comrades, let us be commissars who will tell others the truth about our Vice President, we saw him, we heard him, we listened to him when he was teaching us the history of Hwedza. Anyone who wants to know about the history of Hwedza can easily get it from our Vice President.”





Dr Sekeramayi reiterated Vice President Chiwenga’s call for love and unity among Zimbabweans.





He said Zimbabweans should remain united and build a nation that would be a beautiful legacy for the future generation.





“The Vice President also talked about unity, yes we must be united and everyone should contribute in building the Zimbabwe that we want, a Zimbabwe we will all love and a beautiful legacy for our children,” he said.





Among the high-ranking officials who attended the church service were Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Matiza, Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Apolonia Munzverengi, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba, Politburo members who included Dr David Parirenyatwa among others. Herald