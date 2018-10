RIOZIM SUES MUCHINGURI OVER MINING CLAIMS

“The area described in the notice covers the entire applicant (RioZim)’s 206 mining claims as shown in the attached map prepared by the applicant, with reference to the Grid Points described in the notice. The map shows that the initial cantonment area covered 2 541,4 hectares, and the current declaration extends the cantonment area to 79 300 hectares. The map was prepared after the applicant tried in vain to inspect the map referred to in the schedule,” he said.