POSA IS MY BABY : DABENGWA

“The same name was used and during John Nkomo’s time and a number of changes were made which completely diluted the Bill from what it was. There were some repressive sections in LOMA, which we had removed, and one of them is the issue of having to get permission from the police for meetings and that Bill said all that you needed to do was to inform the police of the meeting in case you encounter problems and it also placed the onus on the conveners to first inform police of a demonstration. In the event that any property was damaged, the leaders would then be solely responsible for repairing the damages thereof,” he said.