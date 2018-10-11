PLAXEDES WENYIKA MARRIAGE COLLAPSES





Urban grooves musician Plaxedes Machuma Joka (popularly known as Plaxedes Wenyika) has filed for maintenance against businessman Dr Mika Joka following the couple’s separation pending divorce. The couple’s 13-year marriage is teetering on the brink of collapse after the artiste filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences with the entrepreneur. Dr Joka is the founder of Corporate 24 medical centre.





The couple married in 2005 and solemnised the union in terms of the Marriages Act (Chapter 5:11).





In the divorce summons filed at the High Court on August 30 this year, Wenyika claimed monthly maintenance of $3 500 for herself and the upkeep of the couple’s three children.





Pending termination of the union, the musician has upgraded her claim to $6 330 through a separate court application for maintenance.





In the court application filed at the High Court on Tuesday, Wenyika indicated she required $1 500 for her welfare and maintenance every month.





She is also claiming $1 110 monthly for each of the three children, including the one in boarding school.





The total claim in respect of the three children becomes $3 330. In addition, she is claiming $300 for the wages of her two maids and a gardener. She also claims $80 monthly for DSTV subscription.





The artist, who initiated the divorce proceedings, wants the businessman to maintain her in a manner she “had been accustomed to” during the happier times of the union.





“I am therefore approaching this honourable court to ensure that the children and myself are supported and that we carry on with the life we had been accustomed to in the interim, pending finalisation of my matrimonial suit,” she said.





The businessman already pays close to $8 000 termly as fees for the children’s who elite private schools but the musician wants the responsibility to be turned into an enforceable court order.





“In similar vein, I am seeking an order that the respondent be directed to pay school fees of the children in the private schools and pre-schools they are currently enrolled in and that in the process he acquires all uniforms and equipment as may be required,” reads Wenyika’s founding affidavit.





She is also seeking an order ensuring the children remain on the father’s medical aid. In addition, Wenyika wants the businessman to meet any shortfalls that may arise in respect of the medical aid.





The musician who is an economist by profession and holds an MBA has also claimed $150 per week as entertainment fees for her and the kids.



