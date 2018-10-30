PENNY PENNY FUMES OVER GIGABA SEX TAPE LEAK

Music veteran Penny Penny has slammed culprits responsible for leaking a sex tape of South Africa Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, claiming it is another example of “embarrassing our culture as black people”.



A video of the minister performing a sexual act surfaced on social media on Sunday and led Gigaba to issue an apology to his family and the “South African public for the pain and embarrassment the likely wider distribution of this private material will cause.”

Gigaba alleged the video was stolen when his phone was hacked in 2016/2017. He further claimed that it is an attempt to allegedly blackmail him.



As social media users reacted to the video, Penny Penny called for action to be taken against those who leaked the video and encouraged other men not to get caught with their pants down.







“What I see on social media about publishing leadership is not good because they (leadership) are human beings. Private is private. To me, it is totally wrong. What about his children having to see their father’s private part?





“I’d like to appeal to everyone who saw this not to blame him, the one who published this is insulting all men and something must be done to control the publishing of human private parts.





“I also want to warn all the men who are shooting sex videos to please delete or not do this at all. We are no longer safe.”



Penny said such incidents were an embarrassment to black culture.

“This not the first time people publish our officials. We’re embarrassing our culture as black people. I’ve never seen white people embarrassing each other like what is happening to our officials,” he added.





Penny said he sympathises with Gigaba because his own phone was hacked earlier this

year but said because he “behaves”, he had no material that the hackers could blackmail him with.





“Once again, guys please let us delete all these funny videos for the sake of our kids and our fellow South Africans.” – Sowetan.