PARENTS BESIEGE SCHOOL IN SATANISM STORM

One of the teachers had this to say: “Concerned parents called for this cleansing ceremony and the thinking was that it would help address these strange happenings. We are suffering. This is real. We believe some teachers here are into witchcraft. A fortnight ago, we woke up to see heaps of faeces at four teachers’ houses. There was also a dead owl which was seen in one of the classrooms, but to our surprise one of us argued that the owl should be buried and not burnt as most of us had suggested.”