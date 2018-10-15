PANIC BUYERS STRANDED AT BEITBRIDGE





More than 2000 Zimbos are stranded in Beitbridge after the wave of panic buying sweeping through the country hit second hand car sales in Musina, South Africa.





There are currently 2 000 cars docked at Beitbridge warehouses as clearing agents and Zimra are failing to cope with the high volumes. One clearing agent told The Mirror that there has never been such a flood of cars at the border while another said it was seen in 2010.





All hotels are full to the brim and there is accommodation crisis in the small transit town with thousands of buyers sleeping in cars.





The Mirror has established that panic buying started on Monday after rumour swirled on social media that duty on cars will be paid in US dollars with effect from October 15, 2018