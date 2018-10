PANIC BUYERS STRANDED AT BEITBRIDGE

More than 2000 Zimbos are stranded in Beitbridge after the wave of panic buying sweeping through the country hit second hand car sales in Musina, South Africa.

There are currently 2 000 cars docked at Beitbridge warehouses as clearing agents and Zimra are failing to cope with the high volumes.

One clearing agent told The Mirror that there has never been such a flood of cars at the border while another said it was seen in 2010.