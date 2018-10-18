PANIC BUYERS : $7,5M DUTY IN 12 DAYS

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) collected $7, 5million in 12 days in car import duty at Beitbridge as vehicle dealers acted on rumours that Government intends to introduce duty in US dollars.



The dealers resorted to buying cars with bigger engines as a way of keeping their money on valuable properties.





Under normal circumstances Zimra collects an average of $8, 5 million monthly. However, as a result of the panic daily imports from the neighbouring country have increased to between 500 and 700 cars. Herald