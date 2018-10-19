OUTRAGEOUS : ARMY ON CHAMISA TRAILING CLAIMS





The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) yesterday dismissed reports by a local paper accusing its intelligence of trailing and investigating MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa.





The article, which ZDF said sought to tarnish its good name, quoted MDC spokesperson Mr Jacob Mafume claiming the military has been violating Mr Chamisa’s privacy by following him around, a situation which has made the opposition leader feel unsafe.





In a statement yesterday, ZDF public relations director Colonel Overson Mugwisi dismissed the claims as “outrageous and false”.





“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces Intelligence does not engage in surveillance of individual politicians including MDC leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa.





“Accusations of our Military Intelligence members trailing Chamisa, in our view, are a calculated move by a relevance seeking politician.



