NENE FALLS, MBOWENI TAKES OVER





Tito Mboweni has been appointed the new South African Finance Minister.





President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the former Reserve Bank Governor will replace Nhlanhla Nene who is currently engulfed in a lot of controversy regarding his hush-hush meetings with the Gupta brothers.





This followed Nene’s testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture where he admitted to meeting the Gupta brothers eight times at both their home in Saxonwold and their offices in Midrand.





The Economic Freedom Fighters has said they will keep a close eye on the newly appointed finance minister.





“ We note the appointment of Tito Mboweni as Minister of Finance and impress upon him to prioritise the interests of the people of South Africa, in particular the poor black South Africans who suffer poverty, unemployment and hunger,” the party said





In a statement released on Tuesday after the resignation of Nhlanhla Nene as the Finance Minister the party said “South Africa must never compromise of this principle, particularly because our state institutions are infested with corruption. Anyone found wanting must be dealt with decisively to draw a solid line against corruption once and for all.”

The party said Nene’s resignation was welcomed. It said Nene’s conduct in meetings with members of the Gupta family had been “unethical conduct of lying and misleading the public about his relations with the Gupta criminal syndicate.”



