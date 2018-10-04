MUTASA, SIBANDA BACK IN ZANU PF





Zanu-PF has readmitted its former Secretary for Administration Cde Didymus Mutasa and former Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairman, Cde Jabulani Sibanda.





Zanu PF spokesperson Cde SK Moyo said the fate of Rtd Brig General Ambrose Mutinhiri and Kudzanai Chipanga, who submitted their letters intending to come back to Zanu PF is yet to be advised.





Former youth members Innocent Hamandishe and Anatsancia Ndlovu are among some whose fate shall be advised.

Former Labour deputy minister, Tapiwa Matangaidze's bid to return to Zanu PF was rejected and was expelled from the party for standing as an independent candidate during the recently held elections.

New full time party departments have been added Dept of Health to be headed by Dr David Parirenyatwa and Cliveria Chizema, Dept of Labour and Production to be headed by Cde Josiah Hungwe





Department of Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment to be headed by Dr Mike Bimha and the Department of Local Government to be headed by Cde Edna Madzongwe.





Cde SK Moyo said the party's 17th National People's Conference will be held in Matabeleland South this December.



