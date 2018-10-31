MURDER ACCUSED THREATENS MAGISTRATE





Enock Potani, who last year allegedly killed and raped a Catholic nun Ruvadiki Plaxedes Kamundiya at a Holy Shrine at Mother of Peace in Mutoko, yesterday threatened a Harare magistrate with death.





Potani, who is facing a murder charge, appeared before Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa and was indicted to appear at the High Court on November 12 for trial.





After he was served with indictment papers, Potani became violent and started shouting at the magistrate protesting that he was a mental patient, hence should not be tried.





“Kutongwa kwechii kwamunondiudza? Ndiri murwere wepfungwa ndinonwa mapiritsi kwemakore matatu. Chero vekujeri vanondichengeta vanozviziva kana vabereki vangu vanogona kundipupurira mudare rino. Chiitai zvamunoda zvacho tione mukabudirira. Ini handinzarwo muchamuka makafira mumagumbeze ndopamuchanditsvaga. Ticharega kuuya kucourt kwacho tione kuti muchatonga ani. (Which trial are you talking about? I am a mental patient and have been taking medication for the past three years. Prison authorities and my family can testify to that effect. Anyway, go ahead and do what you want and see if you can succeed. You shall see what happens to you. You will die in your sleep that is when you will look for me. We will stop coming to court and see who you will prosecute)”.





It took several prison guards to calm him down before he was dragged back to the court holding cells while screaming and shouting saying he had not finished airing his grievances.





Mrs Mugwagwa remained calm as she proceeded with her work.





She however, ordered that Potani be examined by medical doctors in terms of the mental health act.





Potani allegedly murdered sister Kamundiya who was praying at a shrine in Mutemwa Mountain in October last year. He reportedly stoned her to death before raping her and dumping the body in a dam.



