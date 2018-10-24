MAN PUNCHED TO DEATH AT SOCCER MATCH

A 29-YEAR-OLD man from Beitbridge allegedly fatally punched a fellow villager following a dispute over results of a social soccer football match.





Oliver Ndou allegedly killed Masimba Chiyangwa (34) at Makakavhule Business Centre about 15km west of the border town at around 10PM on Sunday at a pub.





Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said investigations into the matter were underway.





He said Ndou has since been arrested on allegations of murder and he was assisting police with investigations.





“Preliminary investigations reveal that the two were at Makakavhule Business Centre at around 10PM on Sunday when they had a misunderstanding over a yet to be established issue.





“The argument got heated resulting in a fist fight.

“During the fracas Ndou allegedly punched Chiyangwa and he fell to the ground unconscious. He was rushed to the local clinic, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.





Further investigations into the matter are underway,” said Chief Inspector Ndebele.

He said Chiyangwa’s body had been taken to Beitbridge District Hospital mortuary pending a post mortem.





Sources close to the incident said the two argued over a social soccer match that was played in the border town earlier during the day. Chronicle