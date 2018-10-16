MAN KILLS WIFE, FLEES

A MAN from Esigodini allegedly fatally axed his wife during a domestic row following an undisclosed misunderstanding.



Collen Ncube, whose age could not be established, allegedly struck Loveness Ntathe (21) once in the face and once in the head. She died on the spot at around 3AM on Sunday.



The incident occurred at the homestead of Ncube’s employer in Godlwayo village 2 where the couple lived.







His employer, Mrs Monica Mapholisa, discovered Ntathe’s body in a pool of blood.

The suspect fled soon after committing the crime and is still at large.





The body was ferried to Esigodini District Hospital Mortuary where it awaits a post mortem.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

He said the suspect is on the run.





“We are investigating a case of murder where a man fatally axed his 21-year-old wife and she died on the spot. The couple allegedly had a misunderstanding over some undisclosed domestic issues and during that period, the suspect armed himself with an axe and struck her in the head and face,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.





He advised people to engage third parties like the police, church or community elders and mature family members to assist in amicably resolving disputes, rather than resorting to violence. Chronicle