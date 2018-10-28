skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 28 October 2018
I'VE FOUND AIDS CURE, CLAIMS MAGAYA
Sunday, October 28, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
VIDEOS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
BRIDE STORMS OUT OF WEDDING
A HARARE woman yesterday fled from her court wedding leaving the groom stranded. The unidentified woman caused a stir at Harare Magist...
NIECE : PROPHET HEALED CHIWENGA
SEKERAMAYI STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS
Marondera-Hwedza senator Dr Sydney Sekeramayi has urged the nation to stop spreading and listening to fake news. He made the call on Sunda...
MUGABE WAS SOLD ANOTHER DUMMY
Mines ministry officials lied to former President Robert Mugabe in 2016 about the Chinese setting up a $100 million facility to support sm...
ED DUMPS SEKERAMAYI
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has left former Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi in the “cold” after snubbing him when he named a list of Z...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment