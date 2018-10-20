INCANDESCENT LIGHT BULBS BANNED

Government yesterday banned incandescent light bulbs for general lighting in favour of more energy-efficient lighting alternatives.



In a general notice in the government gazette, Energy and Power Development minister Joram Gumbo set regulations effectively banning the manufacture, importation or sale of incandescent light bulbs for general lighting.



Under Statutory Instrument 208 of 2018 Electricity (Inefficient Lighting Products Ban and Labelling) (Amendment) Regulations, Gumbo also pronounced hefty fines for individuals and companies who are found in possession of any lamp failing to meet the energy standards.



“Any person who uses incandescent lamps after the 1st of September, 2018, shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 5 or imprisonment not exceeding six months or both such fine and such imprisonment,” the gazette reads.





The penalties have been pegged at $100 for importing, possession, manufacturing, distribution, storage or donating of incandescent lamps, T10 and T12 Halo-phosphate Flourescent tubes, HIDS less than 100W.



Penalties for importing, possession, manufacturing, distributing, storing or donating incandescent lamps, T10 and T12 Halo-phosphate Flourescent tubes, HIDS over 100W and less than 49 000W have been pegged at $100 plus $10 for every 100W thereafter.

While 49 000W and above will attract a penalty of $5 000.



“Any person who fails to pay the penalty in subsection (2) within seven working days shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 14 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years or both such fine and such punishment,” the notice reads.



The general notice further adds that no person may manufacture or assemble lighting products in Zimbabwe without registering their products with the authority lest they be liable to a penalty in the sum of $200.



Incorrect labelling per product line will now attract a penalty of $25 while omission of label parameter will also attract a penalty of $25. Daily News