HOW TUKU NO SHOW NEARLY BANKRUPTED Y2K

In October 2014, Y2K engaged three Zimbabwean acts — Mtukudzi, Macheso and Jah Prayzah — to perform on the same stage at concerts in the UK. They sent 24 air tickets to the artistes in advance of the concerts. They made arrangements with the UK visa offices to obtain visas for all the 24 musicians and these were paid for. They had also made arrangements and paid for their work permits. Apparently, my source told me, Y2K had secured a junior officer inside the Home Office with whom they worked. He is the one who issued the visas. The British Home Office authorities were, however, alarmed to see that visas had been issued for 24 Zimbabweans by a junior officer who did not quite follow proper procedures. They investigated the issuing officer and decided that he had done it illegally. Then they decided to cancel the visas. The British Home Office alerted the British Embassy in Harare and told them that the visas for the three acts had been cancelled and the artistes had to re-apply. The musicians were supposed to travel on the Wednesday, but the British Embassy in Harare invited all of them to visit their offices the next day, on Thursday. The musicians failed to understand this. Two of Jah Prayzah’s musicians tried their luck as they had tickets and visas in their passports. They went to the airport with the hope that they would travel that night, but a man from the British Embassy was waiting at the airport and informed the check-in counter officers that none of the musicians were travelling as their visas had been cancelled.