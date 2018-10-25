skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 25 October 2018
HARARE DEMOLISHES BUDIRIRO CABINS
Thursday, October 25, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MUGABE'S SON PRESSURISING ME : ENGELS
One of the sons of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has allegedly been pressurising Gabriella Engels, the Johannesburg model who fi...
NIECE : PROPHET HEALED CHIWENGA
SEKERAMAYI STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS
Marondera-Hwedza senator Dr Sydney Sekeramayi has urged the nation to stop spreading and listening to fake news. He made the call on Sunda...
FAMILY SHOCK AS THEY WATCH FATHER'S KILLING ON WHATSAPP
A FAMILY of a South Africa-based Zimbabwean security guard is reeling from the shock of witnessing his tragic last moments, as they stumbl...
ED BACKING NCUBE TO THE HILT
President Emmerson Mnangagwa will tomorrow chair two crucial Zanu PF meetings in Harare as he battles to deal with the twin challenges of Zi...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment