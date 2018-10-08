GWERU TOWN CLERK PAY FIASCO





GWERU City Council has appointed a five-member ad hoc committee to probe the town clerk saga in which two people are being paid salaries for the post.





Former town clerk Daniel Matau and incumbent Elizabeth Gwatipedza are currently being paid for the same job due to a legal technicality. The salary is understood to be $6 000, though council officials refused to confirm the figures.





On Friday, an extraordinary council meeting was held at Town House to deal with the matter after the new councillors, led by mayor Josiah Makombe, expressed concern about the arrangement.





The committee comprises human resources committee chairperson and former mayor Charles Chikozho, finance committee chairperson Martin Chivhoko, councillor Trust Chineni, finance director Edgar Mwedzi and human resources manager Jepson Nemusoso.





It will investigate the matter and report back within seven days. Makombe confirmed the development.





“Yes, we have set up a committee of three councillors and two managers. We intend to rope in a labour expert as well so that the matter of two people being paid for one post is put to rest.



