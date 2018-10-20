FUEL QUEUE CHAOS : COPS CALLED IN

ANTI-RIOT police had to be called in to restore order at a service station along Khami Road near Thorngrove suburb in Bulawayo after violence broke out as motorists jostled to refuel.



The disorder was allegedly caused by some motorists who attempted to jump the queue.

There were four parallel queues and as such fuel attendants were overwhelmed by the disorder hence they called the police.



According to eye witnesses, fights erupted between some taxi drivers and long distance bus drivers that were also queuing for diesel.







Some cars had partially blocked Khami Road thereby causing a traffic jam as motorists from opposite directions had to navigate carefully as only one lane was open.





Bulawayo assistant police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we were called in to restore order at a service station following a stampede by motorists after word went round that the station had diesel. We did not make any arrests. However, we managed to quell a potentially disastrous situation. We urge members of the public to be orderly in their conduct to avoid such situations,” said Inspector Ncube.





Meanwhile, some commuter omnibus operators in Bulawayo have increased fares from 75 cents to between $1 and $1,50.





Commuters who spoke to The Chronicle yesterday expressed outrage at the latest fare hikes which they said are very high given the people’s salaries.





Kombis plying the city to Tshabalala, Nkulumane, Nketa and Mpopoma routes are charging $1 while commuters from suburbs such as Cowdray Park, Luveve and Entumbane are now paying $1,50.