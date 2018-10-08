FRIENDS RAPE HOOKER WHO DEMANDED CASH FOR SEX





A Gweru-based TelOne technician and his friend allegedly raped a self confessed commercial sex worker after she had refused to offer them her services because they did not have cash. Evidence Huni (20) of Mkoba 15 and his friend Bethel Chidemo (23) of Mkoba 17, Gweru, last Friday appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing charges of rape.





They both pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to October 12 for trial.





Prosecuting, Mr Kelvin Guveya told the court that on December 7 last year, around midnight, the complainant (name withheld to protect her identity) met the accused persons at a night club at Mkoba 6 Shopping Centre.





It is alleged that Chidemo negotiated for sexual intercourse with the complainant at a fee of $20 for the whole night. The court heard that Chidemo allegedly asked the complainant if she had a swipe machine since he had plastic money.





However, the complainant allegedly told Chidemo that she only accepted cash.





The court heard that, Chidemo allegedly went on to put a knife on the complainant’s waist threatening to harm her if she refused to obey his orders before ordering her into a taxi he had hired. The taxi proceeded to the complainant’s house in Mkoba 15 and dropped them.





The complainant allegedly led Chidemo to her house whilst threatening to harm her with a knife with Huni following behind.





The complainant then asked the two to leave her house but they allegedly demanded her to pay them back $8 they had used to buy her beer. The court heard that the complainant gave Chidemo $2 back saying that was all the money she had.





Chidemo, the court heard, got angry before allegedly pushing the complainant towards her wardrobe and she fell on the floor.





The court heard that he allegedly ordered her to lie down before he raped her once using protection, while Huni watched. Huni allegedly also raped her while Chidemo watched.





The friends reportedly took turns to rape the complainant for the whole night. The matter was reported to the police leading to their arrest. Herald