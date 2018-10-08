ED FULL STATEMENT : BUMPY ROAD AHEAD





Last week, Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube, drawing on his vast experience as chief economist and vice president at the African Development Bank (AfDB), announced a series of measures to reform and revive our economy, and put us on the path to steady economic growth. Cognisant of the scale and urgency of the challenges facing us, our plan is bold and far reaching, and will have the desired effect.





I have read your comments and understand the difficulties many face, and Government will do all in its power to minimise them. We are already taking the lead by cutting back on unnecessary spending. The only way to a stronger economy is to restructure, rebuild and reform.





We must all be realistic. Whatever some may claim, there are no silver bullets or quick fixes. There is no need to panic, and Government is guaranteeing the availability of all essential commodities, including fuel.



