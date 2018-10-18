ED AND CHIWENGA'S TWO HOURS OF BANTERING

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday visited Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at his residence following his return from South Africa where he was receiving treatment.







The VP was affected by the Bulawayo bombing incident in June but could not receive thorough medical examination at the time as he soldiered on to complete the Zanu-PF campaign 2018 harmonised elections marathon.





President Mnangagwa arrived at VP Chiwenga’s residence at 10.35AM and spent two hours with him and his wife Mary, who had also travelled to South Africa for a routine review. The meeting was casual with the two sharing lighter moments on several issues.





Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) who is also the Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba, confirmed the visit. He said the VP and his wife were in high spirits and had a photo shoot with the President during the two hour long interaction.





“It was two hours of bantering,” said Mr Charamba. “It was stories about their prison experiences, about the Ministry of Health (and Child Care), about agriculture and both have hit nine tonnes per hectare for their wheat, stories about huku yakaiswa dovi iri nyoro. That was the mood during their interaction.





“As I said yesterday, the VP is bouncing back and is very chatty as well as his wife. We sat down for a photo shoot.”





Mr Charamba said Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro who travelled with VP Chiwenga to South Africa briefed the President that the VP needed time to rest before he resumed the demanding duties of his Office.





“There was also an extensive discussion with the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care on vision yevakuru the President and the Vice President in respect of the health sector,” said Mr Charamba.





“Dr Mangwiro told the President in very clear terms that the Vice President must be given sufficient time to rest and that he must keep away from the Office for a while.”





Explaining VP Chiwenga’s condition, Mr Charamba said: “The VP had developed acids in his stomach that were reaching the small intestines. It was very bad. I think his system was producing too much of hyaluronic acid in the stomach. Ordinarily, you would need it as the first line of defence against bacteria but in his case I think secretion of acid was just too excessive to the extent that it was starting to attack stomach linings.





“Apparently, you have to give it time to allow internal body tissues to heal both large and small intestines were attacked. But he must also remain calm and rested to make sure that there is no relapsing into excessive secretion of the acids in the body. He is on a special diet because of the delicacy yemudumbu mavo.”





Commenting on Amai Chiwenga, Mr Charamba said: “The wife is doing very well. After the Bulawayo bombing incident, apparently she had some deep lesions right to the bone and they were beginning to gather pus leading to swelling of hands. Literally, they (doctors) were cleaning lesion by lesion until vagadzira ruoko rwacho rwese. She is still swollen but the swelling is beginning to subside now. It was a very bright day I must say and all they need is to sufficient rest before they get back to the heavy tasks and duties of public office.” Herald