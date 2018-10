ECONOMY BEING MANIPULATED : ED

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said his Government was aware and is gravely concerned by the manipulation of the economy by a group of people and some businesses aimed at destabilising the market through creation of artificial shortages and a black market economy.

Speaking at the 17th Bindura University of Science and Technology graduation ceremony in Bindura yesterday, President Mnangagwa warned those peddling false news on the social media.

He said the net was closing in on them.

“We also note the wanton peddling of false news through social media to cause despondency and alarm among the people.