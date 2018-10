DRONES FOR COPS

“One of the areas we are looking at is the chaos on our streets. If you look at the traffic chaos in our cities, particularly Harare, ZRP needs to be aware of what is happening in each street. The ZRP needs helicopters and drones. We are saying the ZRP needs helicopters, they need drones; we can’t have a police force that does not have helicopters. There are rallies and all sorts of events where people gather and the ZRP needs to be equipped to monitor that. Also all our streets need CCTV monitoring; there is no street in London where you are not watched on CCTV and we want to have such a system. We are working on a programme to install CCTV an all our roads, even on the roads blocks, we want to see them on CCTV. We have engaged Treasury to try and secure funding because we have already budgeted for these things,” Minister Mathema said.