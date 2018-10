COUNTING THE COSTS OF THE BOND NOTES DISASTER

“What would be more needful in our current circumstances is a bailout, which bailout is tied to your ability to service our arrears and that’s one of the issues the Finance minister has identified as a priority and he is actually in Bali, Indonesia, as we speak to try and re-engage the international lenders and see if Zimbabwe can get some sort of bailout package of the order of a couple of billions. without that, I do not see this situation being resolved any time soon,” he said.