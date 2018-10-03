COPS SHOOT FLEEING ROBBER





Happison Masuku, a man suspected of robbing Zivanai Bar at Mabwematema Business Centre in Zvishavane was shot and injured by Police as he tried to avoid arrest last week.





Sources said on September 12, 2018 Masuku (48) assaulted Audrey Muzamani before robbing the bar that she worked for of property.





He allegedly forced Muzamani to unlock the door and assaulted her with a metal bar. He covered her face with a blanket as he went about looting valuables from the bar.





He took cash amounting to $600 , a Hauwei Y336 cellphone, A Nokia 1200 cellphone, Buster batteries, swiping machine, a 32inch LG plasma television set, an amplifier, memory cards, six crates Castle Lager quarts, 3 crates Eagle beer quarts, 3 cases Pfuko maheu, 2 cases sterilized milk, 3 packets Mega snacks, 2 boxes of lemon cream biscuits, 2 boxes of Bermuda cream buscuits, 12 packets of chocolates, 10 packets of cigarettes,15 bottles Jaydox cane spirit, 2 bottles Chateu Brandy, 12 crates Zambezi beer and 6 packs Dragon energy drink.





He then went at Zivanai General Dealer on the same day where he robbed Thandiwe Nyoni of groceries.





He was cornered by Police as he tried to escape and was shot in the thigh. Masuku is admitted at White Hospital in Zvishavane.





His case was heard by Zvishavane Magistrate, Shepherd Munjanja. masvingo mirror



