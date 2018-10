CHOPPIES FIGHT : MPHOKO GOES TO COURT

“… In the instant case, respondents being the applicants in the matter HC6297 have failed to file an answering affidavit nor have they filed heads of argument in terms of Rule 238(1) to enable them to apply to have the matter set down … the application under the case amounted to an abuse of court process in seeking to draw this court into what are essentially shareholder and boardroom disputes which must be attended to through meetings of the board of directors and shareholders and hence respondents should be penalised with an order of costs on a an attorney and client scale.”