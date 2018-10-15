CHOLERA KILLS FIVE IN BUHERA





Five people from Buhera died recently from the cholera outbreak putting the national death toll at 54, a Cabinet minister has said. The majority of the deceased were mainly from Harare’s Glen View and Budiriro suburbs.





Speaking during a cholera medicine handover ceremony held in Harare on Friday, Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obadiah Moyo said there was need to ensure that people were vaccinated to control the spread of cholera.

“We were stagnant at 49 deaths and suddenly five people died in Buhera,” he said.



