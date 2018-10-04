CHIGUMBA INSULT RETWEET LANDS MAN IN COURT





A 25-YEAR-OLD Chitungwiza man was yesterday convicted of criminal insult by a Harare magistrate for retweeting a message from a ghost account named after Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba.





Night Tawona Shadaya of Zengeza pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.





Shadaya will be sentenced today. While pleading for mercy, Shadaya told the court that he only realised the next morning that he had committed an offence and had damaged Chigumba’s dignity.





“Your Worship, I was drunk when I retweeted the message from another Twitter account named after Chigumba.





I realised it the next morning that she would be hurt by the tweet. That is why I deleted it as I was back to my sober senses,” the convict said.





Shadaya, who appeared drunk in court, left the gallery in stitches when he said he often drinks only two Black Label quarts of beer, but on the day in question, he had consumed three.





The State alleges that in August this year, an unknown person created a Twitter account in the name of Chigumba and tweeted a message: “I can’t wait for the elections fiasco to come to an end. I could do with a holiday and some good sex. My body needs a break.”



