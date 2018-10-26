BRIDE STORMS OUT OF WEDDING





A HARARE woman yesterday fled from her court wedding leaving the groom stranded.





The unidentified woman caused a stir at Harare Magistrates Court after she fled before the signing of marriage certificates was finalised.





A misunderstanding arose after the husband was said to have put a wrong signature on the certificates which nullified the procedure and it had to be redone.

That action was taken by the bride as reluctance by the groom which infuriated her, prompting her to storm out of the court.





One of the groom’s relatives, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the bride overreacted by storming out of the courtroom because of the mistake as it could have easily been rectified.





“Muroora akasika kuramwa, but I am sure the court orderlies would have been able to rectify the mistake before it blew out of proportion,” said the relative.