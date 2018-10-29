BOND NOTES TO STAY : ED





President Emmerson Mnangagwa has met bankers, captains of industry and commerce among other guests at State House this morning.





In his opening remarks, President Mnangagwa said the multi-currency system is here to stay, adding that RTGS balances and bond notes are safe as monetary instruments.





“All your RTGS balances at the bank and bond notes in circulation are safe and secure. There should be no pressure to exchange or offload these balances as government policy has not changed to warrant such anxiety.





“I am advised that some manufacturers have been holding back products from retailers. This, if true, is regrettable. Do not persuade me to visit you,” said President Mnangagwa.





The President said he is fully aware of what is going on in the country, adding that as government they do listen to the banking sector.





“Government is working day and night to stabilise the economy…,” he said.





He said the financial sector is highly sensitive and thrives on highest levels of trust.



