ZIM TO RECEIVE GORILLAS FROM THE DRC

“Just like they did when they wanted to introduce rhinos, they made serious investment plans and we are also going to do the same. They also have an animal called okapi which resembles half-zebra and half-giraffe and we also need it here. These are sensitive animals, but want to make scientific research and find if it can actually live well here without any problems of habitat changes. We are in talks with our counterparts so that they donate small numbers to start with and increase if they do well. DRC has always been a friend of us and we have done a lot for them and there is no reason for one to make an issue out of these rhinos because they also give us what we want,” Mangwanya said.