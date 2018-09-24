A contingent of 54 officers drawn from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade will take part in the SADC peace support operations command post exercise code named: ‘Umodzi,’ which will be held at the Malawi Armed Forces College in Salima.





This comes as SADC is taking over the African Union (AU) standby force roster from ECOWAS beginning January to June 2019 and it is against this background that the formation of SADC standby force to maintain peace in the region is born.





Addressing the contingent at a send off ceremony held at One Commando Regiment in Harare today, ZDF Commander, General Philip Valerio Sibanda urged the participants to go and show high standards of discipline, self motivation, hard work, initiative and commitment, saying Zimbabwean peace keeping personnel have a track record of excelling in the peace keeping mission.





“You are going to participate at the SADC regional level, hence it calls for high standards of discipline, self motivation, hard work, initiative and full individual commitment as your performance will reflect our nation’s level of skills, knowledge and preparedness to preserve peace,” he said.





General Sibanda added that the exercise is unique in that it comprises members from the civilian component.





General Sibanda also challenged the participants to gain as much knowledge as possible by exchanging ideas and learning from other participants from other countries.





The contingent will take part in the exercise which will commence from the 1st to 16thoctober this year.