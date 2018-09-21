ZANU PF SAYS NO TO CHIPANGA





EFFORTS by expelled former zanu-pf youth leader Kudzai Chipanga to be readmitted into the party suffered a blow on Sunday after the Manicaland provincial executive committee (PEC) threw out his appeal saying he should go through the national executive.





Chipanga, who was expelled with several other members aligned to the G40 cabal, had sought his readmission saying he had repented and needed another chance.





The PEC, in a special meeting held in Mutare, threw out his appeal saying the decision to expel him was made at national level, rendering them unable to handle it at provincial level.





Zanu-PF provincial secretary for administration Cde Kenneth Saruchera confirmed convening the meeting on Sunday saying: “We convened a special PEC meeting where we discussed disciplinary issues pertaining to some party members. We discussed readmission appeals from some party members like Kudzi Chipanga, Sheilla Mutsenhi and Talent Kadzima.





“As you are aware, these people left the party for different reasons with Chipanga having been dismissed from the party by the higher office at Congress. Mutsenhi also left the party during the Gamatox era while Kadzima chose to stand as an independent during the harmonised elections.”





Cde Saruchera said they could not act on Chipanga’s appeal as provincial executive members and referred his case to the national executive.





“The decision to dismiss Chipanga from the party was made at the highest level of the party and as a province we realised that we could not handle it. We recommended that his matter be dealt with at national level. Since he was dismissed at the party’s Congress, the decision to accept or not to accept him back should be handled at the top,” he said.





Cde Saruchera, however, said in the case of Kadzima, who decided to stand as an independent candidate after losing to Cde Supa Mandiwanzira during the primary elections in Nyanga South constituency, the zanu-pf provincial executive committee had noted that it was too early to readmit her considering the time she left.



