Zanu-PF yesterday selected its candidates for the position of Speaker
of the National Assembly, Senate President and their deputies in
preparation for elections which will take place at Parliament Building
today. The election of the presiding officers will pave way for the
First Session of the Ninth Parliament to be officially opened by
President Mnangagwa on September 25.
Sources said the Politburo unanimously agreed to retain Advocate Jacob Mudenda as the Speaker of the National Assembly, with Cde Tsitsi Gezi seconded to deputise him.
The Politburo nominated Cde Marbel Chinomona as the Senate President and will replace Cde Edna Madzongwe. Cde Chinomona was the deputy Speaker of the Eighth Session of Parliament.
She will be deputised by Retired General Mike Nyambuya.
Tuesday, 11 September 2018
ZANU PF CHOOSES PARLIAMENT LEADERS
Zanu-PF yesterday selected its candidates for the position of Speaker
of the National Assembly, Senate President and their deputies in
preparation for elections which will take place at Parliament Building
today. The election of the presiding officers will pave way for the
First Session of the Ninth Parliament to be officially opened by
President Mnangagwa on September 25.
0 comments:
Post a Comment