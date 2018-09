ZAMBIA CHOLERA SCREENING ANGERS ZIMBAS

ZIMBABWEANS travelling to Zambia through Chirundu Border Post have described as inhumane the cholera screening process introduced by Zambian authorities at the one-stop-border post that involves making people take laxatives.

Passengers travelling by bus are reportedly being given laxatives to induce bowel movement to produce stool that is then tested for cholera.

Ministry of Health and Child Care officials in Mashonaland West yesterday indicated that the matter had been reported to the highest offices.

The Zambian government yesterday announced that the capital city — Lusaka — had recorded 21 cases of cholera without any fatalities.

The testing programme using laxatives has also reportedly caused congestion at the border.