YOUNG TURKS SAY NO TO CAREER MINISTERS

Contacted for comment, Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said selection of Cabinet ministers was Mnangagwa’s prerogative, adding none of the top party officials could turn down an appointment. “I have not heard of that conversation within the party, but what I know is that it’s the prerogative of the President to appoint the Cabinet, so we can’t speak on issues of speculation on things that have not yet happened,” he said.