WE WILL NOT MOURN ABOUT SANCTIONS : ED

“If we bury our heads in the sand and say there are sanctions, we will always remain behind. To those who have put sanctions on us, we are extending our hand of friendship, we are saying let us re-engage, engage with those who have not engaged with us before and re-engage with those who have disengaged with us and say what are the difficulties making us not work together, let us dialogue around those issues, but beyond that as Zimbabweans we are saying what potential, what resources do we have so that we exploit them to grow our economy rather than say oh let us cry for those who have imposed sanctions on us to remove them. They have their own reasons, so we are not going to sleep because some people have imposed sanctions on us. So we must ourselves do what we can without forgetting to appeal to those who yesterday were against us and ask them whether there are any reasons anymore against us,” he said.