WE WANT TO BE PAID FOR INVIGILATING : TEACHERS





TEACHERS have demanded payment from the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) for invigilating public examinations.





Invigilation has always been deemed part of teachers’ duties so they have not been getting paid for it.





Teachers’ representatives said they are public service workers and are paid by the Government for providing teaching services hence invigilation is an extra job outside their duties.





Teachers invigilate Grade Seven, Ordinary and Advanced Level candidates who sit for June and November Zimsec public examinations annually.





The president of the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), Mr Takavafira Zhou, said:





“Zimsec is an autonomous parastatal independent from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and it generates its own income through Government funds and exam fees paid by candidates. This shows that it has potential to pay service providers. It should appreciate teachers’ position.





“Our woes arise from how Zimsec treats us, instead of appreciating teachers for the free service that we are offering to facilitate public exams, Zimsec blames us for paper leakages. We are aware that the culprits are at Zimsec. That’s where leakages start at the setting and printing of papers. We are tired of this unfairness,’’ he said.





Zimbabwe Teachers’ Union (Zimta) chief-executive officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu said in other countries, teachers are paid for invigilating public exams and Zimsec should adopt that.





He said if Zimsec can afford paying examiners, then it has potential to pay invigilators as well.





“Teachers are paid for marking these public examinations, a sign that Zimsec appreciates that marking an exam is different from marking school work in class. On the same note, Zimsec should appreciate that invigilating students is an extra job divorced from services that teachers provide under the Ministry.





“Teachers did not sign any contract with Zimsec. Look at what happens during elections; civil servants do not have any contract with Zec hence whenever they offer services such as voter registration, they are paid for that. That is the same plea we have, we want our services to be appreciated,’’ Mr Ndlovu said.





Zimsec Public Relations Officer Ms Nicky Dhlamini referred questions to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.





“As the teachers mentioned, we are a parastatal under the Government and whatever plea they have should be directed to the Ministry. The Permanent Secretary is the one in a position to answer ,’’ she said.



