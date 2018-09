WANTED MASENDEKE ARRESTED

Meanwhile, a man linked to the gruesome machete attack at the long distance bus terminus in Kwekwe on Saturday appeared before a Kwekwe magistrate facing murder charges last week. Jefta Matambo (43) of Mutsanyamate, Village under Chief Sayi in Gokwe appeared before Mr Rushambwa facing murder charges for attacking Clement Moyo with machetes at the bus terminus. Moyo, who was waiting to board a bus at the terminus, died on the spot after Matambo and his six friends launched an attack on him following a misunderstanding in the terminus toilet. Matambo was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 15 October. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court. Sunday News