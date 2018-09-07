skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 7 September 2018
VIDEO : MUGABE AND GRACE SPEAK ON ED
Friday, September 07, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
VIDEOS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
BUSHIRI DISOWNS ZIMBABWEAN CHURCH
MALAWIAN Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has disowned the church he founded in Zimbabwe after it came under fire from HIV and Aids as well as c...
MNANGAGWA TO DUMP OLD GUARD
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to retire long-serving Cabinet ministers and deploy them at Zanu PF headquarters — as he comes under gro...
ED IS DOOMED : CHAMISA
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was doomed and will not be able to resolve the country’s wo...
BASIC GOODS PRICES SHOOT UP
PRICES of basic commodities have been going up since last week and parents are struggling to buy necessities for their children who start ...
THIS IS AN INSULT : MUCHINGURI
ZANU PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri yesterday vowed that she would doorstep President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his return from Chin...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment