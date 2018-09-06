TWO KILL MOTORIST, BURN BODY

TWO people, one of them a 16-year-old boy, allegedly killed a motorist and burnt his body after he offered them a lift in Plumtree.



The two suspects are from Binga and met their alleged victim at Maitengwe Border post on their way to Plumtree.



Mehluli Bhunu (26) and the 16-year-old boy, whose identity has been withheld for ethical reasons, were allegedly offered a lift by Memory Deredza (35) but ended up fatally stabbing him and burning the body after he tried to escape as they tried to rob him.



Deredza is said to have been on his way to Masvingo where he lived.



Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the two suspects have since appeared in court.

He said he could not comment further.





Sources said the pair demanded cash from Deredza while assaulting him and when he disembarked from the vehicle to escape, they chased after him and stabbed him.





“After the two were arrested and interrogated, they revealed how they remorselessly stabbed him on the stomach as they demanded money. It seems Deredza tried to escape by jumping out of the vehicle but they pursued him and stabbed him on the neck to death,” said the source.





“After killing him they connived to burn his body using tyres and diesel. They then stole his vehicle and the goods that he was carrying.”





He said the incident was only discovered after Deredza’s relatives started searching for him as he was no longer communicating with them as before.





“The investigations led the police to a homestead in Ndiweni area where the deceased’s vehicle was found. The homestead belonged to Bhunu’s aunt and her husband who were quizzed about how the vehicle ended up in their home and they implicated the two. They told the police that the two had claimed that the vehicle was broken down and they had crossed to Botswana to buy its parts before they could collect it and proceed to Binga, their home,” said the source. Chronicle