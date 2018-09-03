The body of the late Zimbabwean Ambassador to Senegal Mrs Trudy Stevenson who died in Dakar Senegal on 24 August has been repatriated.





The body arrived at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport aboard a South African Airways flight. It was accompanied by Mrs Stevenson’s son Dr Alex Graham Stevenson and embassy counsellor Louis Chitima.





Director Human Resources, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Mrs Petronella Nyagura and deputy director protocol and conferencing services Shepherd Gwenzi received the body.

Her son Alexander described his late mother as an exceptional person and mother.





He said she died alone watching TV and had been well until the time she died adding that news of his mother’s death came as a shock to him, her diplomatic colleagues, family and associates.

Alexander said his mother had a vast network of friends in the diplomatic corps, at the embassy and all.





He said the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr David Parirenyatwa who was in Senegal said Mrs Stevenson was a great ambassador for Zimbabwe and wanted to ensure the ties would benefit her country.





Charge d’ Affairs in the embassy said she was a hard worker and patriot of her country who always wanted to do the best in her work.





A funeral service for the late Mrs Stevenson will be held at Our Lady of the Wayside corner Pendennis and the Chase in Mt Pleasant on Friday 07 September at 10am, followed by a private cremation ceremony.