TRUDY STEVENSON TO BE CREMATED





THE family of Zimbabwe’s former Ambassador to Senegal, Mrs Trudy Stevenson, yesterday announced she will be cremated next Friday.





In an announcement on her Twitter handle, the family said: “The funeral will be held at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, Harare, on Friday 7 September at 10am. Light refreshments will be served afterwards, followed by a private cremation.”





Ambassador Stevenson was a founding member of the MDC.





She was appointed ambassador to Senegal and the Gambia in 2009 during the Government of National Unity as a deployee of MDC led by Professor Welshman Ncube.





Ambassador Stevenson was found dead at her residence in Dakar last week.





She was 73. A former Member of Parliament for Harare North (2000-2008), she continued to serve as ambassador after the collapse of the inclusive Government in 2013.







