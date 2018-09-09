THANK YOU RALLIES FOR ZANU PF





THE ruling Zanu-PF party in Masvingo, will this week hold rallies across the province to thank its members for resoundingly voting for the party during the 30 July harmonised elections.





Zanu-PF won 25 seats out of 26 Parliamentarian seats during the elections. Provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira said the party performed exceptionally well in Masvingo that the party members deserved to be thanked.





“We are going to hold victory celebrations to thank our members in all seven districts,” said Cde Chadzamira.





He said Zanu-PF maintained its dominance in the province, save for one constituency, Masvingo Urban which was won by MDC Alliance.





He said this showed that the party’s support base was still strong and appealed to President Mnangagwa to reward the province through massive development.





“I think our province deserves to benefit from massive development and with the devolution concept that the country has decided to pursue, we will not be left out in the new economic trajectory.





“We should be rewarded through benefiting from a number of projects such as Tugwi-Mukosi Dam where at least 25 000 hectares of land will be put under irrigation. “There is also the Beitbridge-Chirundu Highway dualisation project which should be implemented so that we reduce road traffic accidents and also create jobs for our youths,” he said.





Cde Chadzamira said members should focus on supporting developmental initiatives within their communities in line with President Mnangagwa’s call to focus on economic development rather than politics.





He said the five-year mandate that President Mnangagwa was given by the people when he won the elections was meant to steer the country’s economy and the rallies were meant to celebrate that.





President Mnangagwa has also said he would visit all provinces to thank the nation for his victory.



